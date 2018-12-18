  • MPD officer taken to hospital after motorcycle hit by another vehicle

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. 

    The crash happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the intersection of American Way and Lamar Avenue. 

    Police said the side of the MPD officer’s motorcycle was hit by the other car. 

    The officer – who was not identified – was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

    Police are investigating the incident. 

