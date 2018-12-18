MPD officer taken to hospital after motorcycle hit by another vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle.
The crash happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the intersection of American Way and Lamar Avenue.
At approx. 12:50 p.m., an MPD motors officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle at American Way and Lamar Avenue. The side of his motorcycle was struck by the other car. The officer was exported in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 18, 2018
Police said the side of the MPD officer’s motorcycle was hit by the other car.
The officer – who was not identified – was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
