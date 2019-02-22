0 MPD officer who shot man following traffic stop in South Memphis resigns, sources say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police officer who shot a man following a traffic stop in South Memphis has resigned, according to at least three MPD sources.

Officer Jamarcus Jeames, 26, who police said was the officer who shot Martavious Banks, 25, has resigned from his position, sources said.

Jeames was hired by the Memphis Police Department in March 2017.

Banks was shot following a traffic stop on Sept. 17, 2018 following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue. He was hospitalized in critical condition for the weeks following the shooting.

There were three officers involved in the incident: Jeames, Christopher Nowell, 27, and Michael R. Williams II, 27. All three were involved in the initial traffic stop, but MPD said Jeames was the one who fired shots at Banks.

Memphis attorney Art Horne, who represents Banks, told FOX13 he wants all of the officers involved in the shooting to be either fired or prosecuted.

Police said the officers did not have their body or dash cameras turned on when the shooting happened.

Last month, the TBI finished its investigation and handed their findings over to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

That report was not made public, and the DA’s office is expected to sift through the case to see whether or not any of the officers will face criminal charges.

Following TBI’s investigation, Jeames was still “relieved of duty” with pay as the remainder of the investigation played out.

Background info:

According to officials, when officers approached the vehicle and asked the driver for his ID and insurance information, Banks told police he didn’t have either.

Police said the driver Banks began reaching downward when an officer saw a gun inside the car. That is when Banks allegedly fled the scene, hitting a curb before police stopped the car a second time on Gill Avenue.

Investigators said he then ran away from officers.

Police chased Banks and a “confrontation occurred,” according to MPD. The man was shot by police and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

According to officials, Banks had six outstanding warrants against him. He had four separate arrest warrants for suspended licenses, assault, and violation of probation.

Director Rallings told FOX13 once Banks got out of his car and led police on a foot chase, all three officers involved did not have their body cameras activated. He also said the officer who fired shot did not have his body camera activated, so the shooting was not captured on camera.

The two officers did originally have their body cameras activated, but they were deactivated during the foot pursuit.

Shortly after the incident, Banks’ attorney told FOX13 was shot twice in the back. He continued, saying there is "no justification for that," and his firm plans to aggressively pursue the case.

Banks was placed on life-support for a short time but was released from the hospital and is recovering.

