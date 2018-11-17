MPD officer, woman injured after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A police officer and another woman were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road, according to MPD.
Police said the woman was driving west on Winchester trying to turn left onto Riverdale when she struck the officer’s cruiser.
The police car suffered damage to its right-front passenger side.
The officer was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, while the woman was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical.
MPD said the woman was issued a citation for “financial responsibility and improper turn-left.”
