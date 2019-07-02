MPD officers cannot enforce new law by issuing tickets to drivers using cellphones, city says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Under the new state "Hands-Free" law, it is technically illegal to use your cellphone while driving in Tennessee – unless it's hands-free and mounted.
However, what FOX13 found out Tuesday was very shocking.
RELATED: Tennessee hands-free law: What you can and cannot do behind the wheel
Memphis police told FOX13 that officers cannot write tickets for driving while holding your cellphone.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police, Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the City of Memphis and Shelby County wanting to know how many tickets have been issued, and what the local governments planned to do with the revenue.
Not one agency provided the same answer. There was a lot of confusion, except from Memphis police.
MPD officials told FOX13 because it is a state law, they cannot issue tickets for it until there is a city ordinance implemented. And right now, there is no such ordinance.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Store owners afraid to call police after Memphis business owner murdered by alleged homeless man
- Man arrested by U.S. Marshals after toddler shot in the head, killed in local apartment complex
- Family demanding answers after local father dies following hour-long drive to Regional One
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
A spokesperson with the city of Memphis also confirmed that information, meaning drivers cannot be ticketed in Memphis for breaking that law.
That spokesperson said the city had been speaking with lawyers to clarify the law. However, Shelby County officials they have been writing the tickets and will send the money to county government.
State Rep. Mark White, one of the bill’s sponsors, told FOX13 he was not even sure himself.
City officials said they are evaluating what they would have to do to put a matching ordinance in place.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}