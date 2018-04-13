0 MPD officers helped sneak massive drug shipment into Memphis, affidavit says

Two Memphis police officers are facing felony drugs charges after they were busted during an elaborate undercover sting, according to documents obtained by FOX13.

Kevin Coleman and Terrion Bryson are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, and sell – along with criminal attempt felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In February, the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit received information that officers Coleman and Bryson were stealing money and drugs, according to an affidavit of complaint.

Investigators said the officers conducted two traffics stops while on duty as MPD officers in which they stole money from an undercover officer.

On April 5, Bryson began contacting an undercover officer about protecting a shipment of drugs that would be brought into Memphis, according to the affidavit.

Less than a week later, the officers told the undercover officer they wanted $10,000 to “offer security for the shipment of narcotics.” The pair then agreed to protect 2.5 kilograms of heroin, the documents state.

During the negations, Coleman, while on duty, allegedly threatened physical harm to the undercover officer’s family if “the arrangement was a setup.”

Eventually, they agreed on a $9,000 fee for the officers to protect the shipment of drugs being brought into the city, according to the affidavit. They allegedly wanted $4,500 up front. Once the drugs got to Memphis they would protect them from being seized and they’d get the other $4,500.

On April 12, $4,000 was put into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Austin Peay Blvd. Bryson came to the location, went into the vehicle and took the money as payment to protect the heroin, according to the affidavit.

Later that day, Bryson was off duty and Coleman was on duty, driving a police car, when they met the undercover officer, who they thought had the shipment of heroin. The two escorted the “shipment” to a storage unit on Milbranch, where they were given another $5,000, according to the affidavit.

The two officers left and went to a location on E. Raines Road, where they were arrested in the middle of a meeting.

Arresting officers recovered $5,020 from Bryson’s vehicle. Coleman told investigators he thought they were protecting three kilograms of heroin, according to the affidavit.

FOX13 has reached out to the Memphis Police Department for comment. We will update this story when we hear back from them

