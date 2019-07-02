0 MPD officers issued survey on handling of violent protests after Brandon Webber's shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New problems could be brewing for the Memphis Police Department after chaos erupted following the deadly shooting of Brandon Webber on June 12.

The Memphis Police Association issued officers both assigned and not assigned to the violent protests in Frayser an 11-page survey soliciting their opinions on how the situation was handled.

Following the protests, officials said 36 combined deputies, officers and investigators were injured during the chaotic events that ensued after U.S. Marshals shot and killed Webber while trying to serve warrants against him.

Retired Shelby County Deputy Mike Collins told FOX13 the anonymous survey questioning the command staff shows the rank-and-file officers are still fuming – and that the director and his deputy chiefs need to listen to the responses.

“These are the people who go out and put their lives on the line,” said Collins.

The 11-page survey included 34 questions. It asked questions such as:

“If the situation could have been handled differently…”

“Did you think your life was in danger?”

“Were you mentally affected by this event?”

Last week, MPD Director Mike Rallings told FOX13 the decision by his commanders not to hold the line and not engage protestors was the smart decision.

Although, some of the demonstrators threw bricks and rocks and broke out windows of patrol cars.

The commanders who were praised by Rallings are now being reviewed in a way by the survey. Two other questions read, “Are you confident in the leadership of the MPD?” and, “On a scale of one to 100, how do you rate leadership on the MPD?”

"If you get a survey indicating those particular dynamics, you better do something about it because it is going to reduce your morale," Collins said.

Police officials have not yet commented on the survey.

MPA members have until the end of the week to complete it, and the results will be handed over to the director.

