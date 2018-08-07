0 MPD officers trying to reduce crime through curfew for juveniles

Police have enacted a curfew for juveniles in Memphis in an attempt to reduce crime.

Every night, city crews are enforcing teenagers to be home by 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Two weeks ago, FOX13 reported how police caught three teenagers breaking the curfew.

RELATED: Teens, parents could face punishment by violating curfew in Memphis

MPD officers have been increasing curfew citations – from 176 in 2016 to 237 in 2017.

This year’s number could drop below the 2016 total, and the reason is a lack of manpower.

“Manpower does play a role as it relates to enforcing said law,” said Lieutenant Karen Rudolph. “Officers continuously respond to high priority calls that require an immediate response.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Law enforcement analyst and retired Shelby County Deputy Bennie Cobb told FOX13 assuming innocence is also a reason.

“A person is assumed innocent until they are proven to be doing something," Cobb said.

Cobb said a juvenile curfew is low priority in a city trying to reduce violent crime, like Memphis.

"We have serious crimes that police and the citizens demand that you respond,” Cobb said. “Do you stop and check someone who may or may not be a juvenile, or do you respond to these crimes?"

MPD believes parents need to help responsible.

"This is why we continue to ask that parents and guardians be responsible for their child," said Rudolph. "Adults should always know where their child is at all times."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.