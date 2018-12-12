MPD on scene of shots fired call in Cordova

Memphis police are investigating reports of shots fired in Cordova.
This is in the area of Germantown Parkway and Woodchase Drive.
Several officers are on the scene just south of I-40 near Germantown Parkway and Chimney rock.
It’s unclear whether anyone was hit by a bullet.
FOX13 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story check back for updates.
