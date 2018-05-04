MPD on the scene of a shooting in North Memphis

WYNNE, Arkansas - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting on Chelsea and Ayers in North Memphis.
No suspect information is available at this time.
One person has been transported to Regional One.
The condition of the victim has not been released.
FOX13 has a crew on scene, we'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
