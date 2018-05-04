  • MPD on the scene of a shooting in North Memphis

    Updated:

    WYNNE, Arkansas - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting on Chelsea and Ayers in North Memphis.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    One person has been transported to Regional One.

    The condition of the victim has not been released.

    FOX13 has a crew on scene, we'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD on the scene of a shooting in North Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    FOX13 Investigates: A danger to kids in plain sight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher accused of secretly filming girls in school locker room

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot and killed at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis…