MPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Memphis Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Berclair.
Officers are on the scene at Summer Ave. and Berclair.
Eastbound traffic on Berclair is currently blocked at this time.
No suspect information is available.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
TBI Agents are responding to a reported officer-involved shooting on Summer Avenue in Memphis.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 21, 2018
Media: PIO @TBIJoshDeVine is en route and will provide a briefing on the scene. pic.twitter.com/hhyqpRPQag
