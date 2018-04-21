  • MPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Berclair

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - Memphis Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Berclair.

    Officers are on the scene at Summer Ave. and Berclair.

    Eastbound traffic on Berclair is currently blocked at this time.

    No suspect information is available.

    We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

