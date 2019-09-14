MPD: One critically injured in shooting, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One person was critically injured after a shooting Friday night in a Memphis neighborhood.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Kerwin Drive.
One man was located suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
According to police, no suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}