MPD: One male transported after car crashes into home and catches fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was transported to Methodist hospital after a crashed into a home near Springdale Street and Howell Ave.
Memphis police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of Springdale.
According to authorities, the vehicle crashed into a home and then caught fire.
One male was transported in non-critical condition from the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
