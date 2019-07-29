  • MPD: One male transported after car crashes into home and catches fire

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was transported to Methodist hospital after a crashed into a home near Springdale Street and Howell Ave.

    Memphis police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of Springdale.

    According to authorities, the vehicle crashed into a home and then caught fire.

    One male was transported in non-critical condition from the scene.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

