MPD: Person of interest named in Malco Paradiso shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department has named a person of interest related to the Malco Paradiso 'shots fired call' on April 6.
According to MPD, 23-year-old Jajuan Herron is wanted for questioning.
MPD said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday night when a man fired his gun into the ceiling of the movie theater.
Nobody was injured in the actual shooting, but several people suffered minor injuries when they were trying to get out of the theater.
The Memphis Police Department announced Monday afternoon the woman who was captured on surveillance video from the Malco Paradiso shooting had come forward, but she is not believed to be a suspect in this investigation.
If you know the whereabouts of Jajuan Herron, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
