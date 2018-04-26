  • MPD planning sobriety checkpoints across the city - here's where

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police officers will be out in full force next weekend.

    Officers will be looking for drunk drivers.

    There will be two sobriety roadside safety checkpoints.

    MPD said one will be on Getwell near American Way, and the other will be at Sycamore View near Summer.

    The checkpoints will go from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

