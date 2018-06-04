MPD plans sobriety checkpoints this Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is planning two Sobriety Roadside Safely Checkpoints this Friday.
Police told FOX13 the first location will be Park near Getwell, the second will be Frayser near Overton Crossing.
The checkpoint will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
MPD would like to remind the city that impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S.
Here's a portion on the statement released from MPD:
"Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Officers will also target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
The City of Memphis Police Department recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving."
