MPD: Police release photo of shooting suspect

Memphis police are working to find a man wanted for a shooting.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Hicky Cove.
Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspect, who is known to the victim, was identified as 38-year-old Mario Golden. Golden fled the scene in a gray 4-door Nissan Altima that has dark tinted windows.
Golden was seen covering the tags of his vehicle prior to leaving the scene.
No arrest has been made at this point; however, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mario Golden for Aggravated Assault.
