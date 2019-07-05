  • MPD: Police release photo of shooting suspect

    Memphis police are working to find a man wanted for a shooting.

    According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Hicky Cove.

    Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    The suspect, who is known to the victim, was identified as 38-year-old Mario Golden. Golden fled the scene in a gray 4-door Nissan Altima that has dark tinted windows.

    Golden was seen covering the tags of his vehicle prior to leaving the scene.

    No arrest has been made at this point; however, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mario Golden for Aggravated Assault.

