MPD released video showing armed gas station robbery in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for a suspect responsible for a gas station robbery in Raleigh.
Officers responded to a robbery at the Circle K in the 5000 block of Stage Rd.
The suspect entered the gas station armed with a chrome handgun pointed at the victim.
Investigators say he demanded money from the register. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
