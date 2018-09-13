  • MPD released video showing armed gas station robbery in Raleigh

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for a suspect responsible for a gas station robbery in Raleigh.

    Officers responded to a robbery at the Circle K in the 5000 block of Stage Rd.

    The suspect entered the gas station armed with a chrome handgun pointed at the victim.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Investigators say he demanded money from the register. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

    No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories