MPD releases new details on suspects who allegedly shot Le Bonheur employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police said the suspects tried to carjack the woman on Leath St. and she drove herself back to the hospital for help after she was shot.
The incident happened Nov. 22.
Original Story: Le Bonheur employee shot near hospital campus, drives back for help
Now police are asking for the public's help to identify those suspects.
Suspect #1 is described as a male black, 5'6"-5'8", 18-24 years of age, very light complexion with freckles wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark shoes armed with a silver handgun.
Suspect #2 is described as a male black, 5'8"-5'10", 18-24 years of age, dark complexion wearing a dark hooded jacket, light colored pants and light colored shoes.
Police said both suspects were seen running from the scene northbound on Dunlap, turned westbound on Mosby, then turned northbound on Leath.
No arrests have been made.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Related: Le Bonheur releases statement about employee after Friday night shooting
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- NCAA upholds decision on Wiseman
- 9-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, officers say
- 2 men, 1 woman in custody after deadly shooting at Memphis shopping center
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}