  • MPD responding to a critical shooting in South Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in South Memphis.

    Crump station officers are responding to the scene in the 700 block of E. McLemore.

    Trending stories:

    Investigators told FOX13 one person has been shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information concerning this shooting, please called Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, we'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD responding to a critical shooting in South Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made after shooting at 'The Lyric' in Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    Murder Street: How a neighborhood in Memphis got the unwanted nickname

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis Police: 2 killed, 4 injured in midtown shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Waffle House hero raises $227,000 for victims