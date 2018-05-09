MPD responding to a critical shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in South Memphis.
Crump station officers are responding to the scene in the 700 block of E. McLemore.
Investigators told FOX13 one person has been shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information concerning this shooting, please called Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, we'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
Crump Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 772 E. McLemore. One person has been shot and transported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 9, 2018
