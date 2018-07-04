MPD responds to 2 homicides in less than 3 hours in Memphis

Watch Good Morning Memphis with the latest on the investigation.
Memphis police are working to find the shooters after two people were killed overnight.
According to police, the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Walker Avenue.
The second shooting happened on the 3600 block of Lamphier Avenue. Police said they were called to the scene around 2 a.m.
Police were in the area for a shots-fired call and were eventually able to connect it to the homicide.
According to MPD, police noticed a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
