MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to two shootings, just minutes away from each other in Orange Mound.
Investigators responded to both shootings Thursday afternoon.
FOX13 cameras watched the aftermath of the car colliding with a fence in the 2700 block of Barron.
One man was shot on the scene, he was taken to Regional One in critical condition and later died.
No suspect info was given.
Mary Evans, a former high school teacher, said the victim ran his car right into her newly renovated back yard.
She told FOX13 she has been living in the home since 1952.
“You know, I’m shocked to death because I was sleeping when it happened,” Evans said. “I’m so thankful that nothing happened to the house and to me.”
The second shooting happened in the 600 block of Pendleton.
Officers arrived on the scene at 1:18 Thursday afternoon.
MPD says it's unknown if the shootings are related.
If you have any information regarding this scene, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
