  • MPD responds to 2 shootings in same neighborhood, minutes apart

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to two shootings, just minutes away from each other in Orange Mound.

    Investigators responded to both shootings Thursday afternoon.

    FOX13 cameras watched the aftermath of the car colliding with a fence in the 2700 block of Barron.

    One man was shot on the scene, he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    The second shooting happened in the 600 block of Pendleton. 

    Officers arrived on the scene at 1:18 Thursday afternoon.

    Trending stories:

    MPD says it's unknown if the shootings are related.

    If you have any information regarding this scene, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories