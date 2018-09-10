MPD responds to critical crash on I-55 and I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical crash on I-55 and I-240.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle according to MPD.
One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Traffic is down to one lane on both sides of the interstate.
MPD wants drivers to proceed through this area with caution.
Officers are working a critical crash at I-55//I-240 involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle. One person was transported in critical condition to ROH. Traffic is down to one lane on both sides of the interstate. Proceed with caution.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 10, 2018
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- At least 5 injured after shooting at Purple Haze
- Students at Kirby High School will not be in class Monday and Tuesday, SCS says
- 2018 Southern Heritage Classic will not be rescheduled; check for refund information
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}