  • MPD responds to critical crash on I-55 and I-240

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical crash on I-55 and I-240.

    The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle according to MPD.

    >>ALTERNATE ROUTES

    One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Traffic is down to one lane on both sides of the interstate.

    MPD wants drivers to proceed through this area with caution.

