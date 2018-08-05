MPD responds to critical shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical shooting in Westwood at 12:29 Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 4000 block of Gigem Dr.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman hospitalized after jumping into Mississippi River and taking off clothes
- Popular Southaven restaurant infested with rats, former employees claim
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators arrived on the scene and found a victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.
The Memphis man was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers told FOX13 the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a known suspect.
No arrests have been made at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}