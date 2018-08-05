  • MPD responds to critical shooting in Westwood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical shooting in Westwood at 12:29 Sunday morning.

    Police were called to the 4000 block of Gigem Dr.

    Investigators arrived on the scene and found a victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

    The Memphis man was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    Officers told FOX13 the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a known suspect.

    No arrests have been made at this time.

