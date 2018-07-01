MPD responds to deadly hit and run early Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly hit and run near Southwest Tennessee Community College early Sunday morning.
Investigators arrived on the scene at 5:15 a.m.
Police told FOX13 the pedestrian was struck in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Dr.
MPD said the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.
If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
