MPD responds to double shooting near Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Late Thursday night, police responded to a shooting near Raleigh.
The shooting took place in the 3200 block of Abbottsford Ave.
Two people were injured during the shooting.
One person was taken to Regional One, another person was taken to Methodist North.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
