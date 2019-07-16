MPD responds to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Whitehaven.
Police was called to the 4500 block of Mill Stream Drive.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
We're still waiting for suspect information from MPD.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Local company facing allegations of discrimination, unfair treatment of black employees
- Memphis man indicted for murder of girlfriend’s 2-year-old, claims child slipped out of his hands
- Serial killer tied to more than 60 murders now linked to another Mid-South victim, investigators say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}