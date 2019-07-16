  • MPD responds to shooting in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Whitehaven.

    Police was called to the 4500 block of Mill Stream Drive.

    The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

    We're still waiting for suspect information from MPD.

    This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on the investigation.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories