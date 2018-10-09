MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting on I-40.
TDOT cameras show lanes are blocked as multiple police cars respond to a crash.
The Memphis Fire Department tells FOX13 they are responding to a shooting on I-40.
Westbound traffic has been impacted in this area.
We're still working to confirm if anyone was injured at this time.
Stay with FOX13 for updates on the scene.
