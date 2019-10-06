0 MPD responds to shooting outside Wolfchase Galleria, 3 suspects wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shots were fired Sunday afternoon at the Wolfchase Mall.

According to MPD, the shots were fired outside near the Macy's and The Cheesecake Factory around 3:30 p.m.

Officers received a shooting call in the parking lot at 2700 North Germantown Parkway. At this point, no victim has been located, this appears to be a shots fired call only. Officers are working to clear the area. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 6, 2019

At this point, no victim has been located, and this appears to be a shots fired call only.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Officers are working to clear the area and trying to find who is responsible.

As of now, MPD told FOX13 the Wolfchase Galleria is shutdown as officers work through security footage to determine who is responsible. MPD released three photos of the men possibly responsible.

#BREAKING: MPD believe these two men were connected to the shots fired outside the Wolfchase Galleria Sunday afternoon. @massereports is on scene gathering info. DETAILS: https://t.co/9i7qULEp5Z pic.twitter.com/BicsZlEVBu — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) October 6, 2019

The suspects were possibly occupying a grey Nissan Altima and fled the scene after the shooting occurred.

Here is a third male who may have been involved in the shooting that occurred in the parking lot, or have information. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you can identify any of these three males. pic.twitter.com/XBuW8Xbs3t — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 6, 2019

A spokesperson from the Wolfchase Galleria released a statement to FOX13 following the shooting.

“As this is a police matter, all inquiries should be directed to the Memphis Police Department.”

FOX13 is working to gather more information. Once we learn more details, we will provide updates both on-air and online.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.