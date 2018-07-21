MPD responds to shots fired call at Malco Summer Drive-In

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a possible scary situation for people who were trying to enjoy a Friday night at the Malco Summer Drive-In.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a shots fired call at the Malco Summer Drive-In, which is located at 5310 Summer Ave, around 9:19 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they rode around the parking lot and we're not flagged down by anyone.
Dispatch received several calls regarding the situation, however, no one wanted to speak, according to MPD.
Dispatch told police the last call they received about the shots fired call advised that the responsible vehicle was a white Ford Crown Victoria.
No victims were found and no crime scene was located at the location.
If you know anything about the incident that happened Friday night at the Malco Summer Drive-In, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
