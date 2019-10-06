  • MPD responds to shots fired outside Wolfchase Galleria, 3 suspects wanted

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shots were fired Sunday afternoon at the Wolfchase Mall. 

    According to MPD, the shots were fired outside near the Macy's and The Cheesecake Factory around 3:30 p.m. 

    At this point, no victim has been located, and this appears to be a shots fired call only.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Officers are working to clear the area and trying to find who is responsible. 

    As of now, MPD told FOX13 the Wolfchase Galleria is shutdown as officers work through security footage to determine who is responsible. MPD released two photos of the men possibly responsible. 

    The suspects were possibly occupying a grey Nissan Altima and fled the scene after the shooting occurred.

    FOX13 is working to gather more information and get a comment from the mall about what occurred. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories