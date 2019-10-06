MPD responds to shots fired outside Wolfchase Galleria, 3 suspects wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shots were fired Sunday afternoon at the Wolfchase Mall.
According to MPD, the shots were fired outside near the Macy's and The Cheesecake Factory around 3:30 p.m.
Officers received a shooting call in the parking lot at 2700 North Germantown Parkway. At this point, no victim has been located, this appears to be a shots fired call only. Officers are working to clear the area.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 6, 2019
At this point, no victim has been located, and this appears to be a shots fired call only.
Officers are working to clear the area and trying to find who is responsible.
As of now, MPD told FOX13 the Wolfchase Galleria is shutdown as officers work through security footage to determine who is responsible. MPD released two photos of the men possibly responsible.
#BREAKING: MPD believe these two men were connected to the shots fired outside the Wolfchase Galleria Sunday afternoon. @massereports is on scene gathering info. DETAILS: https://t.co/9i7qULEp5Z pic.twitter.com/BicsZlEVBu— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) October 6, 2019
The suspects were possibly occupying a grey Nissan Altima and fled the scene after the shooting occurred.
FOX13 is working to gather more information and get a comment from the mall about what occurred.
