0 MPD, SCS investigating after school officer accused of assaulting 15-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Parents of one 15-year-old student are speaking out after they said she was assaulted by an SCS officer at Kirby High School.

Memphis Police and Shelby County Schools are investigating the matter, taking statements and stories. The parents, however, want to see more done.

“She’s 15. Ain’t nobody supposed to be putting hands on her anyway. If I did that to anybody, I would’ve been locked up anyway,” said Derrick Kuykindall, the child’s father.

FOX13 spoke to the child's parents April Heard and Derrick Kuykindall. They're struggling to understand how this all could've happened.

“She’s like please can you get up here because this lady. I said what lady? She said the police lady,” said Heard.

Their daughter said she bumped another student and was followed into a room by the officer when she was punched in the mouth.

“When I heard about it, I thought it was a kid she got to fighting with or something. A security guard? I’m not thinking nothing like that,” Kuykindall said.

FOX13 reached out to SCS, and officials released the following statement:

"SCS and Memphis Police are investigating an altercation involving a student and SCS Security Officer at Kirby High School today. We are still in the process of collecting initial statements from students and staff members to verify facts. All SCS officers are required to complete extensive training on incident response and de-escalation tactics. If the investigation reveals that any policies and procedures have been violated, appropriate actions will be taken."

