MPD search for teen that has been missing for 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for an endangered runaway that's been missing for the past two weeks.
Markwalind LeeAnthony Shields, 15, was last seen in the 4100 block of Double Tree St. in Westwood.
Investigators told FOX13 the teen suffers from a mental condition and needs his medication.
Shields is 5'9", 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was also wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
If you have seen this endangered teenager, please contact MPD at 901-528-CASH.
