    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are actively searching for a missing teen who jumped in the Mississippi River Friday night.

    MPD said Pace Taylor, 19, was attending the Wide Spread Panic concert on Mud Island.

    Taylor was seen jumping the barrier wall of the Amphitheater on the banks of the Mississippi River.

    Police say Taylor then slipped into the river and was seen drifting away from Mud Island.

    Officers describe Taylor as a male white, 5'7", 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a ty-dyed shirt with brown shorts.

    At this time, Taylor still hasn't been located.

    If you've seen Pace Taylor, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

