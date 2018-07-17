MPD searching for 3 men in connection with reports of shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are in pursuit of three suspects allegedly involved in a shooting.
Memphis police said officers are in the 3000 block of Autumnwood Avenue searching for the three men who fired multiple shots in the 1600 block of West Belmont Circle.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
MPD said no injuries have been reported, and no victims have been located.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
