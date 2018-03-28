MPD searching for answers after December homicide in Frayser, victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for answers after after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Frayser.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Elbert near the Old Allen police station December 10, 2017.
When officers arrived on the scene, Terrell Neely wound was pronounced head on the scene.
Investigators said Neely was sitting in a 2006 Saturn when they arrived.
Officers were told two men armed with guns, were seen fleeing the scene on foot through Grenadier Cv. toward Lake Park Rd.
This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
