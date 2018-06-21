MPD searching for armed man who struck 2 police cars

Memphis police are trying to find someone who they said slammed into two squad cars.
Officers are on the scene of an Armed Party call at 1624 E. Holmes Whitehaven View Apts when a white Buick SUV fled from officers. Two squad cars were struck as the suspect fled. There are no injuries. The suspect was last seen in the area of Holmes and Millbranch.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 21, 2018
Officers were called to an armed party on the 1600 block of East Holmes Road. When police arrived, the suspect fled and hit two police cars in the process.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
