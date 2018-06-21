  • MPD searching for armed man who struck 2 police cars

    Memphis police are trying to find someone who they said slammed into two squad cars. 

    Officers were called to an armed party on the 1600 block of East Holmes Road. When police arrived, the suspect fled and hit two police cars in the process. 

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.  

     

