MPD searching for endangered 12-year-old runaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for an endangered 12-year-old runaway.
Maurice Wrenthrop was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. walking toward Lamar Ave and Semmes, according to MPD.
He's 5'10", 200lbs, with dark complexion. Maurice was last seen wearing a purple shirt with black letters, gray short pants, and black flip flops.
If you've seen Maurice Wrenthrop, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
