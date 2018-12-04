MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help searching for an endangered runaway.
Zakia Humphrey, 16, was last seen in the 700 block of Gilleas in South Memphis November 25.
Investigators say she was spotted on Bellevue, Kerr, and S. Parkway with several individuals.
Zakia is 5'9", 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She's also known to wear her hair in a ponytail.
If you have any information on Zakia's whereabouts, contact the Missing Person's Bureau at 901-636-4479.
