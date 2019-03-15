MPD searching for man responsible for burglarizing home, theft caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for a man who burgarlized a home on the 6400 block of Ridge Brooke Lane.
The man is wanted for aggravated burglary and his actions were captured on the homewoner's surveillance camera. The burglary happened on March 11, 2019.
According to the video footage, the male suspect activated the apartment's alarm system when he exited the apartment. He then returned to the home and stole the video camera.
The suspect is described as a black male with facial hair wearing glasses, a toboggan, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and light and dark colored gloves.
If you have any information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
You also can sumbit your anonymous tip to http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to view the profiles of wanted fugitives and submit information on any other suspects responsible for crimes.
