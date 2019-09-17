MPD searching for man that's been missing for days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing that was last seen a week ago.
Police said Cordeiroy Ray lives in a group home and take medication.
Ray was last seen on September 10 in the 2500 block of Dwight Rd. in Memphis.
He is 6'2", 175 lbs., has a close haircut with natural hair and unknown clothing.
If you have any information on this case, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677(COPS) or the Missing Person Bureau at 901-626-4479.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}