MPD searching for man that's been missing for days

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing that was last seen a week ago.

    Police said Cordeiroy Ray lives in a group home and take medication. 

    Ray was last seen on September 10 in the 2500 block of Dwight Rd. in Memphis.

    He is 6'2", 175 lbs., has a close haircut with natural hair and unknown clothing.

    If you have any information on this case, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677(COPS) or the Missing Person Bureau at 901-626-4479.

