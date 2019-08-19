MPD searching for man wanted for impersonating an officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a man after police said he impersonated an officer.
Officers responded to a police impersonation call in the 3800 block of Hickory Hill on August 9.
A security guard from the business advised that a light skin male with freckles walked into the business wearing a ‘black bullet-resistant vest' around 4:58 p.m.
Security footage showed the vest had ‘police' in bold white letters on the front and back. The man flashed his lights on the inside of his vehicle, making customers move from the no parking zone so he could park.
When the suspect was asked about his credentials, he immediately left the store. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Tahoe at a high rate of speed off the store parking lot.
Authorities have identified the suspect as James Earl Strickland, 36. MPD said he is not a member of law enforcement.
Strickland has an active felony warrant for criminal impersonation in addition to previous warrants for aggravated assault and theft of property $1,000 to $10,000.
He is a male black, 6' tall, medium build, wearing a black police vest, burgundy shirt, and black pants. Police said he was driving a 2014 model Silver Chevrolet Tahoe.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
