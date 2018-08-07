MPD searching for man wanted in Cooper-Young stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) was issued by Memphis police for the man accused of stabbing another man outside a Cooper-Young bar.
Police are searching for Jason Underwood, 37, in connection with the stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
RELATED: Wife of man stabbed in Cooper-Young speaks out
The incident happened at Young Avenue Deli on Young Avenue. The victim’s wife told FOX13 they were inside the bar playing games and watching UFC when a pool game turned into a fight.
She said her husband and the man were being pushed out of the restaurant by employees after the fight started.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- SCS principal suspended after harassment accusations
- Memphis man stabbed and robbed at apartment parking garage
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said Underwood stabbed the man in his upper chest as they exited the business.
Underwood ran away from the scene on foot following the stabbing.
RELATED: Man stabbed outside Cooper-Young restaurant after argument
Police describe Underwood as approximately 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}