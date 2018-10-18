MPD searching for missing 16-year-old in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators need your help searching for a missing 16-year-old in Cordova.
Officers say Jasmine Lawson is in DCS custody and left her foster home on S. Walnut Bend Tuesday night. Jasmine still hasn't returned home.
MPD said she suffers from mental illnesses.
Jasmine is 5'4", 140 lbs, with long hair and medium complexion. She was wearing a blue jacket with a white tank top and black jeans.
If you have seen Jasmine Lawson, call MPD at 901-545-2677.
