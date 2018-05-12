MPD searching for missing 20-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police need your help searching for a missing 20-year-old.
Brandon Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Homer near Treadwell Middle School.
Trending stories:
- Video: Man stabs daughter during custody exchange
- Police report: Teacher told students to throw rocks at kid to teach him a lesson
- Man arrested after hiding legless, fugitive girlfriend in storage bin
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Police said Brandon was last seen by his boyfriend around 3 a.m. May 6th.
Brandon is 5'4", 130lbs, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and acid faded blue jeans.
If you have seen Brandon Smith, please call MPD at 901-545-2667.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}