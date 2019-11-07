  • MPD searching for missing 21-year-old last seen at Superlo Foods

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police officers are desperately searching for a missing 21-year-old.

    Police said Rico Williams was last seen at Superlo Foods in the 3300 block of N. Watkins on Oct. 6.

    Rico was wearing a black sweater with a picture of a pyramid on the front, black pants, a black and red jacket with white Nike tennis shoes.

    He has a low haircut, 5'8", 160 lbs, with dark complexion.

    Investigators said Rico has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and has a missing left eye.

    MPD said Rico lives in the 3900 block of Chelsea Hill Dr. 

    If you have seen Rico Williams, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories