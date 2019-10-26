  • MPD searching for missing 33-year-old man who threatened to jump off Memphis bridge

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 33-year-old Justin Isbell was last heard from around 7:30 p.m. Friday night. 

    According to the Memphis Police department he texted threatening to commit suicide on the Memphis-Arkansas bridge. 

    He is 6'1," 170 lbs  and was last seen wearing a Firestone uniform, police say. 

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 545-2677.

