MPD searching for missing 33-year-old man who threatened to jump off Memphis bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 33-year-old Justin Isbell was last heard from around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
According to the Memphis Police department he texted threatening to commit suicide on the Memphis-Arkansas bridge.
He is 6'1," 170 lbs and was last seen wearing a Firestone uniform, police say.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police release new details on I-240 shooting suspect
- Memphis mother demanding action after video shows her daughter being beaten up at school
- GoFundMe set up for Germantown student killed Monday during severe weather
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}