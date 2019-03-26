MPD searching for missing-endangered woman last seen in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a missing-endangered woman last seen in the Raleigh area.
Ute Mariann Wood-Simon, 53, was last seen in the 3100 block of Raleigh-Millington.
Her husband said she walked away from their home on February 28 around 5:30 that evening.
Officers say she has a mental condition and has been without her medication.
Ute is a white female with shoulder-length red hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and green/brown khaki pants.
If you have seen this woman, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
