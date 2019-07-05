MPD searching for missing man and endangered runaway last seen in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are actively searching for a missing man and an endangered runaway teen.
MPD told FOX13 Baba Said, 20, was last seen leaving the 1300 block of E. Raines Road in Whitehaven on Wednesday.
Said left home in his 2005 black Honda Accord, according to MPD. The vehicle was abandoned and has been recovered by police.
However, Baba has not been located.
Investigators believe Baba could be in the company of an endangered runaway Breanna Williams, 15.
Baba is 6'0", 150 lbs, with dark complexion and black hair in an afro style. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a back shirt and jeans.
If you have any information on Baba or Breanna's whereabouts, please contact MPD at 545-2677.
