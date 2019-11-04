  • MPD searching for missing teenager last seen Halloween night

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing teenager.

    Ticaria Fields, 15, was last seen Halloween night at the Regency Inn in the 3200 block of S. Third St. Police said she was getting into a Dodge Charger.  

    Officials said Ticaria is mentally delayed and displays the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

    She's 5-feet-tall, weighs 169 lbs., and has a sandy brown afro. Ticaria was last seen wearing a plaid jacket, pink shirt, and gray tights.

    MPD is also looking for a suspect in relation to her disappearance. 

    The suspect is a man 28-38 years old, with medium complexion and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt with blue torn jeans and driving a Dodge Charger.

    If you have any information on the disappearance of Ticaria Fields, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.

