MPD searching for missing teenager last seen Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing teenager.
Ticaria Fields, 15, was last seen Halloween night at the Regency Inn in the 3200 block of S. Third St. Police said she was getting into a Dodge Charger.
Officials said Ticaria is mentally delayed and displays the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
She's 5-feet-tall, weighs 169 lbs., and has a sandy brown afro. Ticaria was last seen wearing a plaid jacket, pink shirt, and gray tights.
MPD is also looking for a suspect in relation to her disappearance.
The suspect is a man 28-38 years old, with medium complexion and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt with blue torn jeans and driving a Dodge Charger.
If you have any information on the disappearance of Ticaria Fields, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
